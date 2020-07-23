University of Akron Forms a Special Task Force on Athletics Spending

By 10 minutes ago
  • University of Akron
    After a mass employee layoff and in the middle of union contract negotiations, the University of Akron creates a task force to review its spending on athletics.
    Mark Arehart / WKSU

The University of Akron announced the formation of a task force to review athletics spending. This comes just a week after trustees cut 178 jobs, including 96 union faculty. And as the union threatens not to approve contract concessions by an Aug. 3 deadline.

The task force will begin work this fall looking into the University's athletics budget and its status in Division I sports. In an email, UA President Gary Miller said he wants to have a thorough discussion of the "complex issues" surrounding D-I.

UA leadership and faculty have been at odds over sports spending, with the professors union wanting more money invested in academics amid layoffs and deep budget cuts. The union cites the fact that the UA loses money on top tier sports.

Miller has been an advocate for staying in D-I, citing a multimillion dollar buyout the university would have to pay to exit the Mid-American Conference.

Earlier this year the university eliminated three sports programs and announced it would cut its athletics budget by $4.4 million as part of an effort to close a $64 million budget shortfall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: 
University of Akron
Akron Zips
Gary Miller
athletics
college sports
coronavirus
COVID-19
layoffs

Related Content

University of Akron to Cut Three Athletics Teams

By May 14, 2020
a photo of Akron campus
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information about the sports that will be eliminated.

The University of Akron has announced that three athletics teams will be cut due to budgetary constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to UA community members, Athletic Director Larry Williams says men's golf, women's tennis and men's cross country teams are being eliminated. Williams said the cuts will save the university $4.4 million. 

New University of Akron President Voices Support for Football Program, Coach

By Dec 17, 2019
photo of Infocision Stadium
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

The University of Akron’s new president is giving a vote of confidence to the school’s  struggling football team and its place among the top football schools in the country. 

University of Akron Trustees Approve Mass Faculty Layoff

By & Jul 15, 2020
University of Akron
The University of Akron

The University of Akron Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a measure to reduce 178 union and nonunion faculty and staff positions.

Facing an estimated $65 million shortfall, the university expects to save $16.4 million through the mass layoff, which will begin in two weeks.

University President Gary Miller told trustees the cuts are needed to sustain the university in the future.