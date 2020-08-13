The University of Akron’s Board of Trustees passed a budget Wednesday that includes 178 layoffs; 96 of the layoffs are union faculty. However, the faculty union rejected the contract that included the layoffs, leaving the outcome to be decided by a third-party arbitrator. University president Gary Miller says bringing the laid off faculty back could potentially deplete the school’s reserve funds.
University of Akron Board of Trustees Approves Budget
By Abigail Bottar & Sean Fitzgerald • 31 minutes ago