Understanding the New Normal: Summit County Public Health Commissioner Answers Coronavirus Questions

Many schools in Ohio from kindergarten to college have switched to online learning. Offices are shutting down and, where possible, companies are shifting to telecommuting. Sporting events and concerts have been cancelled, movie theaters and gyms are closed for now. And the Ohio Primary was postponed until June 2nd.

Driving it all is concern over the spread of the coronavirus and the disease the current strain is causing COVID-19.

This is the new normal.

We know you have a lot of questions about how to best take care of yourself and your loved ones during these tough times, so we asked the top health official in Summit County to join us for a live call-in show. Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda joined us to take your questions, and you had a wide range of them. If you misssed the show, you can listen to it here.

WKSU's coronavirus call-in show with Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda

If you're looking for additional information in Summit County, Skoda says you can call their hotline at (330) 926-5795 or check their COVID-19 website.