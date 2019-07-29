UA Study: Veterans Face Ups and Downs Finding Jobs

A University of Akron study found good news and bad news for veterans looking for jobs after leaving military service.

Veterans contribute nearly 8% of Ohio’s total income, earning nearly $5 more per hour than non-veterans, but that number shrinks as veterans pursue higher paying jobs.

Economics professor Amanda Weinstein said this disparity eventually affects all working veterans.

Weinstein, an Air Force veteran who co-authored the study.

“What tends to happen is on the lower end of the income distribution they tend to face a premium, so they’re kind of earning even more than we would suggest. But what it does for all demographics — for white men, for black men, for women, as you move along that distribution eventually they all face a penalty.”

Weinstein said veterans looking for higher-paying jobs sometimes face a stigma. She said this is likely due in part to businesses having little experience working with veterans.