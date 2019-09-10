Two Cincinnati Area Planned Parenthood Locations to Close

Two Planned Parenthood offices in the Cincinnati area are closing their doors.

Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, says the Western Hills and Springdale locations are closing as a result of fallout over the Trump administration’s rule that Title X providers cannot talk about abortion.

“Both of our health centers provide vital, preventative health care services – STI testing, cancer screenings, birth control to nearly 6,000 people a year," Deibel said.

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says it is encouraging news that Ohio women are leaving Planned Parenthood and securing healthcare elsewhere. Deibel says the two closing locations don’t provide abortions but their patients can still access care at the Cincinnati health center where abortions are provided.