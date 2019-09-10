Two Cincinnati Area Planned Parenthood Locations to Close

By 57 minutes ago
  • Brochures inside a Planned Parenthood office
    Planned Parenthood says a restriction that cost it Title X funding has led to the closures of two clinics in Cincinnati.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Two Planned Parenthood offices in the Cincinnati area are closing their doors. 

Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, says the Western Hills and Springdale locations are closing as a result of fallout over the Trump administration’s rule that Title X providers cannot talk about abortion.

“Both of our health centers provide vital, preventative health care services – STI testing, cancer screenings, birth control to nearly 6,000 people a year," Deibel said.

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says it is encouraging news that Ohio women are leaving Planned Parenthood and securing healthcare elsewhere. Deibel says the two closing locations don’t provide abortions but their patients can still access care at the Cincinnati health center where abortions are provided.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
Cincinnati
Title X
Abortion

Related Content

Dayton Abortion Clinic Still Open Despite Court Decision

By Aug 21, 2019
photo of a big gavel

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from Dayton’s only abortion clinic that would pave the way for it to keep operating.

The Women’s Medical Center doesn’t have a transfer agreement with a local hospital as required by state law. But despite the decision, the clinic will remain open for now.