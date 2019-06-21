Two Akron Parks Win Money For Improvements

By Jun 21, 2019
  • an overhead view of the location of the park
    Park East is located along the canal between West Bartges and West Thornton streets in Akron. Grant money will fund improvements to Park East and Elizabeth Park.
The Akron Parks Challenge announced the winners of this year’s grants. One of them will help fund a new playground at Park East, which is located between downtown Akron and Summit Lake.

The proposal came from developer Alpha Phi Alpha Homes. Executive Director Thomas Fuller said the there’s been very little attention paid to the park in the last 30 years.

“Over the last 30 years this park has experienced a lot of deconstruction. This will be the opportunity to put something back in, in place of some of the real exciting and elaborate features that were once there,” he said.

Fuller believes the improvements will be great for neighborhood residents, many of whom can’t afford transportation to get to other parks.

Elizabeth Park, which is located at North Union and Park streets, is also getting a grant. The money will be used for improvements in the park and to add artwork created by the community.

