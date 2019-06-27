Twins Day Event Provides Economic Boost for Twinsburg

  • A bunch of Twins
    Twins gather in Twinsburg for the 43rd annual Twins Day.
Twinsburg’s annual Twins Day event is more than just an opportunity to celebrate twins from all over the world, it’s also a big driver for the city’s economy.

An economic impact survey done by Kent State’s College of Business Administration found that last year’s festival brought in nearly $5.5 million dollars. Associate economics professor Shawn Rohlin  conducted the study.

"It is a multiday event which encourages people to stay in hotels and take the weekend instead of just driving up for an event for an hour or two and driving back. Then it encourages them to have multiple meals and go to entertainment in the region."

Rohlin said roughly half of that revenue ended up in the pockets of local workers through additional shifts during the festival.

