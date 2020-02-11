Trump's Budget Cuts to Affect Loan for Lordstown Motors Corp.

By 35 minutes ago
  • GM Lordstown plant
    The former General Motors plant in Lordstown
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Sen. Rob Portman says he supports a loan program that would help Lordstown Motors Corp. in its effort to build electric pickup trucks at the old General Motors Co. plant.

The Energy Department loan is known as the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program. Lordstown Motors was seeking $200 million. But, President Donald Trump cut the loan program from his proposed 2021 budget.

Portman says that is not the final word.

“We’re looking for help to be able to ensure that we can get that plant up and going again, and I did support that," Portman said. "I will say that program has been in the budgets over time. In other words, (Trump) proposed in the past to cut it every year, and Congress has restored the funding. So, I continue to support the program, and we’ll see what happens.”

Lordstown Motors hopes to begin production of its electric pickup truck this fall.

Tags: 
General Motors Lordstown
Donald Trump budget
Sen. Rob Portman
Lordstow Motors Corp.

Related Content

GM Partnership to Build New Battery Manufacturing Plant in Lordstown

By & Dec 5, 2019
A banner reading "GM INVEST IN LORDSTOWN" hangs on the fence along the truck gate to the shuttered GM Lordstown Assembly Facility.
CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

General Motors has announced it will create a new manufacturing plant in Lordstown to build high-performing batteries for electric vehicles. The new project is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the Mahoning Valley.

Lordstown Motors Sets Timeline on Production Startup

By & Nov 25, 2019
Former General Motors Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The company that bought Lordstown’s former General Motors plant is expected to be ready to start producing an electric pickup truck there within the next year.

Steve Burns, the CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp., says that production will start with about 400 workers. He hopes to eventually offer as many jobs as GM did at the height of production for the Chevy Cruze when around 4,500 people worked the plant’s three shifts.

GM Partnering With LG Chem To Build Battery Cell Factory Near Lordstown

By editor Dec 5, 2019

General Motors announced on Thursday a joint venture with LG Chem, a subsidiary of LG Corporation, to create a new manufacturing plant in Lordstown to build high-performing batteries for its fleet of electric vehicles.