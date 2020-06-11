Trump RNC Acceptance Speech Moves to Jacksonville After Coronavirus Dispute

President Trump will in late August formally accept the nomination as the Republican Party's choice for president in Jacksonville, Fla., instead of Charlotte, N.C., following a dispute between Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper regarding safety precautions of the large-scale gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican National Committee on Thursday made the decision official, after weeks of speculation about the party's decision to still host the event despite the ongoing pandemic.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months."

