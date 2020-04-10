Trump adds blocks to WHO funding and expels thousands of migrants; online voting push leaves experts worried; alcohol bans under lockdown

Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

The Trump administration is requiring extra approvals for sending funds to the World Health Organization after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding to the global agency earlier this week, Politico reports. Critics say the president is scapegoating the organization and warn that weakining the WHO in the midst of a pandemic could have deadly consequences.

Yemen has announced its first case of the novel coronavirus, prompting concern over the spread of the disease in the war-torn country.

Spain is seeing a slowdown in coronavirus deaths, an indication that lockdown measures are working. The country will roll out a universal basic income plan in response to the virus that the governing coalition hopes to make permanent. It would be a first for Europe over an extended period.

Trump expels thousands of migrants with minimal processing

Citing coronavirus and using emergency powers, the Trump administration has expelled around 10,000 migrants, sidestepping international law and turning away asylum-seekers en mass, including hundreds of unaccompanied minors. The only exception is for asylum-seekers who are able to convince border patrol agents they face torture in their home country, according to Customs and Border Patrol guidance obtained by ProPublica. But other categories of asylum-seekers are excluded. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been soliciting immigrants to take jobs in health care and seasonal work, prompting pushback.

Banning alcohol sales during lockdowns leads shoppers to panic-buy

In the US and elsewhere, alcohol sales shot up as restaurants and bars closed to slow the outbreak. But in parts of Mexico, South Africa, Thailand and Greenland, government officials have banned sales of beer, wine and liquor in an attempt to limit social gatherings and temper alcohol-fueled domestic violence.

"We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing COVID-19, but they can trap women with abusive partners," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

As pandemic disrupts US elections, states look for online alternatives

Several states — including Utah, Oregon and West Virginia — currently offer electronic ballot return options in federal elections. But they’re only available to select groups. The renewed interest in online voting is reigniting an old debate about the security risks that come with it, as some experts say online voting would make US elections even more vulnerable to hacking by foreign adversaries and other actors.

'Dueling dinos' set off a long legal battle and a scientific debate

It’s been more than 200 years since the first dinosaur fossils were scientifically described. Since then, those prehistoric giants have captivated people of all ages, inspiring statues, theme parks and, of course, a film franchise. But a fossil discovery in Montana may upend the way we discover dinosaur bones and who can own them to begin with.

