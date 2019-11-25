Tragedy Fund Is Created in Dayton to Help Victims of August's Mass Shooting

By Jess Mador Nov 25, 2019
  • memorial service for Dayton shooting victims
    The fund seeks to help victims of the August shooting that killed nine people and injured nearly three dozen others.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More than four dozen people affected by the Dayton mass shooting this summer are receiving a monetary gift from the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The Dayton Foundation and members of a special committee overseeing the fund announced the first round of payouts Monday.

The Aug. 4 massacre killed nine people and injured nearly three dozen others.

Oversight committee co-chair Brother Raymond Fitz says no amount of money can make up for what they experienced.

He says the Tragedy Fund is meant to help shooting survivors with serious physical injuries and the relatives of the dead.

“For the deceased, in many cases these were major breadwinners for those families. So, we would hope that the money that’s been allotted there will help ensure the future of children and other dependents in the families, so we think the gift will be helpful in that way,” Fitz said.

The fund’s more than $3.5 million are being distributed to survivors and the families of the victims. Payments range from less than $8,000 to more than $300,000.

Friend Of Dayton Shooter Charged With Lying On Firearms Form

By Associated Press Aug 12, 2019

A friend of the Dayton gunman who killed nine people told federal agents he bought him body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round magazine earlier this year, according to a court document unsealed Monday.

Dayton Shooting Draws New Proposals and Mixed Reactions

By Aug 7, 2019
Photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a slate of gun control proposals in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton August 4. This represents a dramatic shift in the public attitude of Ohio leaders when it comes to gun policies.

When DeWine visited Dayton Sunday to memorialize the people killed that morning he got a message from the crowd, which chanted "Do something!" The chant eventually drowned out DeWine's remarks.

At a press conference August 6, DeWine said that moment was not lost on him. Acknowledged the anger in the crowd and said he's angry too.

Dayton Community Mourns After Sunday Mass Shooting

By Aug 5, 2019

The jumble of shoes abandoned by people fleeing for their lives early Sunday morning has been removed from the parking lot of Ned Pepper’s bar. Near the front door, flowers and candles are piling up. Heart-shaped wreaths honoring the victims stand a few feet away.

The Dayton community is in mourning after 9 people were killed and over 30 injured in Sunday’s mass shooting.

Fifth street is typically empty on Mondays because most businesses are closed. But today,  reporters from all over the country pace on the sidewalks. TV news trucks hum on both sides of the street.