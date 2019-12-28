Towpath Trail Expansion, Summit Lake Improvements to Continue in 2020

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of paddlers on Summit Lake
    The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is working to revitalize Summit Lake.
    ROSALIE MURPHY / THE DEVIL STRIP

In 2019, the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition and its partners made steady progress in efforts to connect the Ohio & Erie Towpath Trail, border to border, across Summit, Stark, Tuscarawas and Cuyahoga counties.

Nearly 50 miles of the bike, hike and walk trail have been strung together so far, with about 14 miles to go. 

But it’s not all easy going.

The coalition was awarded $500,000 in 2019 for a key quarter-mile stretch connecting Stark and Tuscarawas counties. That segment, which will be built in 2020, meant working with five individual property owners.

Work will continue in 2020 on many smaller trails as well, said Executive Director Dan Rice.

“We’re working on about 500 miles of connector trails whether it’s the Freedom Trail, the Rubber City Heritage Trail or the Veterans Trail,” he said. “There are a lot of regional trails going throughout Northeast Ohio and every year progress continues to be made on these trail projects.”

The organization also plans to work on a segment of the trail between Dover and Zoar in 2020.

In addition to the trail and canalway, Rice’s organization works to improve civic spaces.

In 2016, the coalition was awarded $5 million to revitalize and connect three neighborhoods along the Towpath Trail - downtown Akron, Park East and Summit Lake.

The grant came through a national initiative Reimagining the Civic Commons, which is a partnership between the JPB Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Summit Lake, once known as the city’s “waterfront playground,” drastically declined over several decades after being cut off from the city by the Innerbelt Freeway.

With the Civic Commons grant, the coalition worked closely with the city of Akron, Knight Foundation  and other partners to find out what kinds of amenities Summit Lake residents wanted there. Residents asked for safe water recreation for families, a place to gather outdoors and walking and picnicking areas.

A series of temporary improvements were made to test their effectiveness, Rice said. Now, looking ahead to 2020, Phase 2 of the Akron Civic Commons project will make many of those  improvements permanent, including a trail around the lake.

“We believe very strongly that everyone regardless of age, race, gender, education or experience deserves access to outstanding, accessible, equitable and welcoming public spaces,”  Rice said.  

Rice says the goal is to make the lake a major destination once again, benefiting both Summit Lake residents and users of the Towpath Trail.

Even so, Rice says the Towpath Trail offers more than weekend recreation.

“On an annual basis the Ohio & Erie Canal generates about $409 million in community and economic impact,” he said.

That includes everything from canoe and bike liveries to restaurants and bed and breakfasts. According to Rice, even housing developments located along the Towpath Trail increase in value as improvements are made.

Tags: 
Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition
Towpath Trail
Dan Rice
City of Akron
Akron News
Rubber City Heritage Trail
summit lake

Related Content

Akron Celebrates Signs that Summit Lake is Leaving its Polluted Past Behind

By Jun 28, 2018
Photo of Sims and Rice
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Akron’s Summit Lake isn’t quite back to its glory days as the city’s “waterfront playground.” But a new report finds it is cleaning itself after years of industrial dumping and other abuse – at least to the point where it’s safe for boating, fishing and birdwatching. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the attempt to make the lake an attraction instead of a liability – and to reconnect an isolated part of the city.

Summit Lake's Urban Legends of Sunken Ferris Wheels, Alligators and Dead Bodies Give Way to Reality

By Jun 27, 2018
Photo of Rice and Veronica Sims
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Akron’s Summit Lake has officially been cleared for fishing, boating and birdwatching. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with Dan Rice of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition about the attempt to make the lake and park a destination without the risks that come with gentrification.

Decades of heavy industry took its toll on Summit Lake and the area around it, reducing it from what had been Akron’s “waterfront playground” to a place locals called “Scummit Lake.”

A New Way to Play Comes to Downtown Akron's Park East

By Oct 20, 2019
photo of volunteers at Park East
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A long-neglected park near downtown Akron has been refurbished and expanded as part of the ongoing Civic Commons project.

Mural Arts Philadelphia Brings a Public Art Project to Akron's Summit Lake This Year

By Mar 12, 2018
photo of Summit Lake
YOUTUBE: AMAIGC

This spring, a public art project will kick-off at Summit Lake in Akron. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, it’s being coordinated by groups in Akron and Philadelphia.

Mural Arts Philadelphia began in the 1980s as an anti-graffiti program. Today, cities from around the world come to the organization for training in how to bring projects to fruition in struggling neighborhoods. Now, Mural Arts is bringing a $100,000 grant to Akron to support an 18-month project here.