Tim Ryan Leads Caravan to Urge Mitch McConnell to Act on Gun Control Legislation

  • photo of Tim Ryan with parents in Cuyahoga Falls
    Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th district) talks to concerned parents outside of First Christian Church in Cuyahoga Falls.
    DAVID WILLIAMS / WKSU

Congressman Tim Ryan is joining Moms Demand Action on what he’s calling a caravan for change. Ryan (D-OH 13th district) stopped briefly in Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday morning on his way to Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The group is urging McConnell to bring House-passed gun control legislation before the Senate. 

A small crowd gathered at First Christian Church where Moms Demand Action set up a table and shared coffee and donuts with other concerned citizens.

Congressman Ryan says after the shootings in Dayton and El Paso people are fed up and want action.

"I mean this is something that has always been an issue but I think there’s a level of exhaustion and anxiety now in the country."

Lindsay Cromes brought her kids. She says she’s not going all the way to Kentucky, but she still wanted to show her support.

"I have a son who’s about to start Kindergarten and I’m really upset by all the shootings and I want my congresspeople to do something about it, so I’m here to support Tim Ryan in that."

Cromes planned to participate in the caravan until it reached Columbus.

Dayton Shooting Draws New Proposals and Mixed Reactions

By Aug 7, 2019
Photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a slate of gun control proposals in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton August 4. This represents a dramatic shift in the public attitude of Ohio leaders when it comes to gun policies.

When DeWine visited Dayton Sunday to memorialize the people killed that morning he got a message from the crowd, which chanted "Do something!" The chant eventually drowned out DeWine's remarks.

At a press conference August 6, DeWine said that moment was not lost on him. Acknowledged the anger in the crowd and said he's angry too.

DeWine Meets With President Trump During Dayton Visit

By Aug 7, 2019
A photo of Governor Mike DeWine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

President Donald Trump met with first responders and victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, along with Gov. Mike DeWine. The meeting gave the two a chance to talk about changes in gun policies.

DeWine said he talked to Trump about proposed changes at the statewide level – more mental health services, more laws to prevent criminals from getting guns and tightening laws regarding the sale of guns. DeWine said Trump wanted more information about those proposals but didn’t make specific promises.