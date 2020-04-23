Three Area Rite Aids Start Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

By 26 minutes ago
  • Rite Aid has opened 24 drive-thru testing lanes at sites across the country.
    Rite Aid has opened 24 drive-thru testing lanes at sites across the country.
    Mark Arehart / WKSU

Several Northeast Ohio Rite Aid locations are now offering drive-up coronavirus testing for those showing symptoms and for front line workers.

Special lanes have been set up in parking lots at locations in the Akron area, Parma and Girard for people to get tested for COVID-19.

Rite Aid says the testing is pretty straightforward.

First, people are screened online. Then they make an appointment to drive up, roll down their window and a pharmacist walks them through the testing process.

"So the patient does all of the swab. They package the sample back into the vial. And then they put that window back up and drive away. And we send the sample off to get analyzed by the lab," Rite Aid's Chris Altman said. 

Those eligible for testing must meet CDC guidelines.  

"Health care workers and first responders are really the highest priority just to make sure they are not sick so they can continue taking care of others."

Altman said results should come back in between two days and a week.

Rite Aid worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to identify hot spots across the country that need more testing, like the Akron and Cleveland areas.

It has opened drive-thru testing at 24 sites across the country, including one in the Toledo area. 

Tags: 
Rite Aid
COVID-19
Chris Altman
Testing
coronavirus testing
Drive-Thru
drive-thru testing
coronavirus

Related Content

Pandemic Restrictions Create Higher Demand for Broadband

By 6 hours ago
children learning online
MELANIE FARKAS / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

So much of what’s happening now in Ohio and for the foreseeable future is online, and that’s exposing some serious problems in broadband service across the state.

With Ohio’s schools closed, most kids are spending more time on the computer these days. Schools and teachers are putting their lessons online, and millions of Ohioans are working from home.

Major Summer Events at Akron's Lock 3 Postponed

By 18 hours ago
a photo of Lock 3
SHANE WYNN / AKRON STOCK

As Ohio works toward lifting its stay at home mandate, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said allowing large gatherings will be among the last steps taken in a return to normal. That's leading to the postponement or cancellation of many concerts, festivals and other events originally scheduled for this summer.

In Akron, Lock 3 will not host major gatherings this summer. But Deputy Mayor James Hardy, who runs the city's Office for Integrated Development, say smaller events may still take place.