Third Women's March in Cleveland Focuses on Voting, Diversity

By Jan 21, 2019
  • photo of womens march
    The women's march began at Public Square and concluded nearby at the Old Stone Church.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The snow didn’t stop hundreds of people from attending the third annual Cleveland Women’s March over the weekend.

The event – which is focused on harnessing the political power of women to create social change -- started downtown on Public Square with brief speeches before the crowd marched for several blocks. They eventually circled back to the Old Stone Church to hear more speakers, including Juanita Brent. She was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives last fall, representing Cleveland’s southwest suburbs in the 12th district. She says she noticed more diversity among the crowd compared to last year.

“We realized that we can’t have just white women or just young women. We need women of all different types of ages, economics, races [and] religions working together.”

Brent says marching is only part of the work needed to effect change, and she encourages people to write to their Statehouse representatives both at their offices and their homes.

The keynote speaker was Susan Bro. Her daughter, Heather Heyer, was murdered while counter-protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia in 2017.

Bro spoke about the importance of voting, and creating a dialogue ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“We have to reach the male population as advocates and allies. We have to reach out to the immigrant population and say we care, we’re here, we’re supportive. We have to reach out. We cannot take our knowledge, our experience, our education, our understanding and hold it just within our own little group.”

Other speakers included State Senator Nickie Antonio of Lakewood and State Representative Juanita Brent of Cleveland. Organizers say attendance may have been impacted by the weather, but they estimate that more than one-thousand people attended the event. More than 400 people also attended the women’s march in Akron.

Tags: 
Cleveland Women's March
Heather Heyer
Susan Bro
Public Square
Old Stone Church

Related Content

Cleveland Women's March Draws a Smaller Crowd Than 2017, But Continues Resistance to President Trump

By Philip de Oliveira Jan 21, 2018
photo of Cleveland Women's March
OWEN M. MCCAFFERTY II

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Cleveland on Saturday for the Women's March marking one year since President Trump took office.

Last year’s marches were partly a protest against Trump's inauguration. Laura Smith of South Euclid says that sentiment was still present at this year’s march in Cleveland.

“I think if we had someone who supported women and their rights, we’d still be active," Smith said. "But I don’t know if we’d still be marching and making our voices heard as loudly as we have in the past year and a half.”

About 500 Gather in Downtown Akron to Mark Charlottesville and Call for An End to Racism

By Aug 17, 2017
M.L SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

About 500 people gathered in downtown Akron last  night for a candlelight vigil honoring Heather Heyer and calling her death a potential catalyst for ending racism.

The vigil and rally included the iconic sounds of the civil rights movement and evoked the images of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. But speakers, including former state senator and Bernie Sanders surrogate Nina Turner, dwelled most on Heather Heyer, the young woman killed last weekend as she protested the gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.