Is There a Disconnect Between Democrats and Workers? Senator Shares Views

Voters from traditionally Democratic areas of Ohio who helped Donald Trump win the White House, are still behind him, according to an article this week in the New York Times.

It specifically mentions working class voters in the Mahoning Valley where General Motors has laid off some 5-thousand people over the past two years.

What does the legislator, who has tried to keep the plight of workers front and center, think?

Sherrod Brown says some candidates have taken up his 'Dignity of Work' theme

When he decided not to run for president, Brown urged Democratic candidates pursuing the job to take up the cause he’s championed—workers.

“At least 6-7 candidates have adopted my dignity of work theme. They need to explore it more.”

But in the Times article the former chairman of the Mahoning County democratic party, David Betras, said democrats have lost touch with workers who ‘shower after work and not before work.’ Brown said democrats need to talk more about issues facing workers, like wages, benefits, childcare, and retirement security. But he thinks voters see republicans, including Trump, are not addressing their needs.

“I think his support has declined and will decline further as he continues to betray workers.”

Hear more of the Senator's comments: