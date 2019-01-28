Temporary Fee Reprieve Offered for Low-Income Ohioans to Get Driver's Licenses Reinstated

Ohioans who have had their driver’s licenses revoked and cannot afford to have them reinstated have another option, but it's for a limited time.

The reinstatement fee is now being waived or reduced for low income Ohioans.

It’s part of a new law that allows for a six-month amnesty program to help indigent Ohioans get back on their feet. They will have to pay all other court costs, and there are limits as far as which offenses qualify and when reinstatement can be offered.

The program closes at the end of July. 

State BMV registrar Don Petit says instead of being handed a new license on the spot, drivers will walk out of a deputy registrar’s office with either their old license or a document – both good for 45 days – while they wait at home for the new license, like one would with a credit or debit card from the bank.