Tech Team Working On Ohio Unemployment Website

Originally published on March 25, 2020

State officials say they are putting every resource they have into ramping up Ohio's unemployment compensation website. The site has been crashing due to the massive influx in requests.

The unemployment compensation fund went from taking in a few thousand requests just two weeks ago to more than 150,000 requests in the last week.

People around the state have voiced their frustration with the website which has reportedly crashed due to overwhelming volume in requests

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says they have a tech team working overtime to build up capacity for the site.

"We're going to make this available to you. We're doing everything we can to bring the resources to bear to solve this problem. I ask you know that we are empathetic to your situation," says Husted.

The state was offering daily unemployment filing numbers but a federal regulation is being enforced to make that a weekly report.

Husted said the site had more than 400,000 visits on Tuesday, the day Ohio's Stay At Home order went into effect.

coronavirus
Jobless
unemployment compensation
layoffs

Ohio's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets

By Mar 20, 2020

It probably comes as no surprise that unemployment claims in Ohio have skyrocketed this week as businesses continue to temporarily close and lay off workers to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

Filings For Unemployment Benefits Rise As Coronavirus Hits Job Market

By & Mar 19, 2020

Updated at 10:13 a.m. ET

New claims for unemployment benefits climbed to 281,000 last week as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and left people out of work, the Labor Department said Thursday. It was the highest level since Sept. 2, 2017, when they totaled 299,000.

Ohio Bars and Restaurants to Shut Down, DeWine to Sign Order to Help Unemployed Amid Pandemic

By Mar 15, 2020
a photo of Gov Mike DeWine
WBNS-TV

Restaurants and bars across the state shut down Sunday night under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

DeWine will also sign an executive order to help the unemployed affected by the pandemic. The order will change Ohio's unemployment law to enable workers who do not have paid-leave benefits to access unemployment benefits.

There is currently a one-week delay for people awaiting unemployment benefits. This order will waive that delay and will be effective immediately. For more details, click here