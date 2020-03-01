Taking the Leap On Leap Day: Nine Couples Married in Akron on February 29

By 1 minute ago
  • photo of Carolyn and Geoff Chunyo
    Carolyn and Geoff tied the knot on February 29 at the historic Perkins Stone Mansion in Akron. The pair met as part of a rowing group of veterans.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Nine Akron couples took a major leap over the weekend. They got married on Leap Day at a historic spot not usually open for weddings.

Carolyn and Geoff Chunyo were among the couples at Perkins Stone Mansion who wed on Saturday in a civil ceremony presided over by Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa Stubbs-Williams. The Judge says it’s good for her to be out in the public, and she’s performed weddings at places ranging from First Night to the Akron Civic Theatre. This is the first time Leap Day weddings have been performed at the mansion, which usually only allows ceremonies on its outdoor grounds.

So the Chunyos decided 10 days ago to get married on Leap Day, since it’s considered lucky, at the mansion that was built by one of Akron’s founding families.

“This was so kind of them – to open it up to do this. It makes what we had thought was going to be a quiet, sneak away thing [a] very pleasant memory.”

Each couple got a one-year pass for the mansion, and officials there say they’d be happy to host Leap Day weddings again in four years.

The Akron Municipal Court will again offer weddings at the mansion on St. Patrick’s Day, but the house does not re-open for the season to the public until April 1. For information on the March 17 weddings, contact the office of Judge Nicole Walker.

Leianne Neff Heppner, head of the Summit County Historical Society, outlines the history of the Perkins Stone Mansion:

Tags: 
leap day
Perkins Stone Mansion
Summit County Historical Society

Related Content

Akron Cultural Organizations Discuss Diversity, Inclusion at On The Table

By Ella Abbott Oct 4, 2019
A photo of the attendees at the Akron On The Table discussion.
ELLA ABBOTT / WKSU

Leaders of Akron cultural organizations discussed how to engage diverse people during an On The Table discussion Thursday.

It was one of about two dozen roundtable conversations focused on how to help the community.

Cathy Faye is the assistant director of the Center for the History of Psychology. She says their collections have a lot to offer to strengthen the community.

Summit County Historical Society Offers Underground Goodrich Plant Tours

By Emma Keating Jan 7, 2019
Picture of plant
Flickr

B.F. Goodrich helped bring Akron to fame as the Rubber Capital of the World by starting the city’s first rubber plant. Now, people in Northeast Ohio are getting the opportunity to explore the hundred-year-old tunnels underneath it, and maybe even a chance to meet a ghost. 

Summit County Launches Museum Initiative For Low-Income Families

By Tyler Thompson Jun 28, 2018
STAN HYWET HALL & GARDENS

Five museums in Summit County will open their doors at discounted prices this summer for families and individuals who are on food stamps.

Morning Headlines: John Brown House Restoration Underway; $75M Settlement Goes to Reduce Pollution

By & Jul 9, 2018
Picture of a Cleveland RTA bus
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 9:

  • North Canton dedicates Gold Star memorial;
  • Ohio to spend $75M Volkswagon setttlment to reduce air pollution;
  • Body recovered in Lake Erie during search for 13-year-old boy;
  • Funeral to be held for Cleveland officer who died after running in extreme heat;
  • Today is the last day to register to vote for Ohio's special election;
  • Restoration of John Brown House underway;

North Canton dedicates Gold Star memorial