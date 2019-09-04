Survey Says Ohioans are Worried About Health Care Costs

By 19 minutes ago
  • Capital University student Kathryn Poe spoke about about her concerns about the costs of medical care at a press conference with UHCAN.
    Capital University student Kathryn Poe, who became a diabetic after a bone marrow transplant to deal with a life threatening illness, talked about her concerns about the costs of medical care at a press conference with UHCAN.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group that supports single-payer health care is highlighting a study that shows Ohioans are worried about paying medical costs, and are taking dangerous steps because of it.

The Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio released the results of a study by the health research firm Altarum. Lynn Quincy from Altarum says in the last year, half of a thousand Ohioans surveyed either went uninsured, struggled to pay for medical care or avoided it.  And a big number didn’t fill prescriptions, or cut their drugs in half, or adjusted or skipped dosages.

“About one quarter of adults in Ohio – that’s everyone, whether they consumed medical care last year or not – did one of those things. That’s a shockingly high number and a dangerous number,” Quincy said.

Quincy says the survey showed bipartisan support for preventing drug price gouging, requiring advance notice for drug price hikes and prohibiting higher drug costs here than outside the US.

Tags: 
Healthcare costs
prescription drugs
health insurance

Related Content

Parents, Lawmakers Want Health Insurance to Cover Children's Hearing Aids

By Jun 6, 2019
A photo of Shawn Rohlin holding daughter Madeline
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies provide coverage for children’s hearing aids. Parents are discovering the tool that can help their children learn and develop is treated as a cosmetic device.

Nadia Greenhalgh-Stanley couldn’t believe it when she discovered her daughter Madeline’s hearing aids weren’t covered by their insurance company because they were considered cosmetic.

Ohio Lawmaker Makes Final Push For Step Therapy

By Nov 16, 2018
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bipartisan bill dealing with how insurance companies deny certain treatments and drugs until other options are tried first is getting a final push in this lame duck session. And there’s a lawmaker who’s joining in on this effort – but as a patient.