Summit County Sets Up Grant To Help Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

By 49 minutes ago
  • photo of cash
    The grants, which will not exceed $5,000 apiece, are intended to help businesses keep up with rent or payroll.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

Summit County is working with the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce to set up grants intended to help public and private businesses make it through the period of shutdown brought on by the coronavirus.

Chamber CEO Steve Millard said businesses can use grants of up to $5,000 to cover payroll, rent or other operating expenses.

“They do need to show us or tell us where they’re going to use the funds, and we do need to sort of see evidence that the funds were used in that way," Millard said. "So we don’t want someone to take one of these grants and end up spending the money on a flight somewhere.”

Funding for the grant came from Summit County’s general fund, JumpStart and the city of Akron. Millard also encourages businesses to take advantage of Small Business Administration relief programs like Paycheck Protection Loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Fund.

Millard said the application process is still being worked out, and he expects it to be ready by early next week.

Interested businesses should contact them at covidgrant@greaterakronchamber.org.

Tags: 
Greater Akron Chamber
Summit County Executive
Small Business Administration
loans
grants
Business loans
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Package Into Law

By , & Mar 27, 2020

Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET

President Trump has signed a historic $2 trillion economic recovery package into law Friday afternoon, shortly after the House of Representatives approved the bill.

In an Oval Office ceremony Friday, the president thanked Republicans and Democrats "for coming together, setting aside their differences and putting America first" to pass the legislation. Trump was joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. No Democrats were present at the signing.

Resources For Music Businesses And Industry Workers In Need Amidst The Pandemic

By editor Mar 20, 2020

Updated Monday, Mar. 30 at 1:37 p.m.

Ongoing event cancellations and business closures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have thrust artists, music companies and behind-the-scenes entertainment workers into an unprecedented state of financial uncertainty.

'We're Going Into the Eye of the Storm': DeWine Signs Bill Addressing Coronavirus Impact

By Mar 27, 2020
Projections of COVID-19 cases in OHIO
TWITTER OF GOV. MIKE DEWINE / OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Ohio's top health official delivered grim but expected numbers about the coronavirus outbreak during Friday's press conference. 

Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said there are 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 260 are hospitalized, and 16% are health care workers.

There have also been 15 deaths within the last week. Ohio's first COVID-19-related death was reported March 20. 