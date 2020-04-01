Summit County Sets Up Grant To Help Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Summit County is working with the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce to set up grants intended to help public and private businesses make it through the period of shutdown brought on by the coronavirus.

Chamber CEO Steve Millard said businesses can use grants of up to $5,000 to cover payroll, rent or other operating expenses.

Millard on grant requirements

“They do need to show us or tell us where they’re going to use the funds, and we do need to sort of see evidence that the funds were used in that way," Millard said. "So we don’t want someone to take one of these grants and end up spending the money on a flight somewhere.”

Funding for the grant came from Summit County’s general fund, JumpStart and the city of Akron. Millard also encourages businesses to take advantage of Small Business Administration relief programs like Paycheck Protection Loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Fund.

Millard said the application process is still being worked out, and he expects it to be ready by early next week.

Interested businesses should contact them at covidgrant@greaterakronchamber.org.