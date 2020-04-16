Summit County Releases Coronavirus Data By Zip Code

By Apr 16, 2020
  • photo of Summit County COVID-19 cases
    Summit County Public Health released data today on the approximate number of COVID-19 cases in each of the county's zip codes. The areas without any cases include either parts of Cuyahoga Valley National Park (in the northwest) or downtown Akron.
    SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Summit County has released data on how many coronavirus cases are in each of its zip codes.  There are 373 confirmed cases as of Thursday.  The most cases are in West Akron, Hudson, and Twinsburg, with between 21 and 30 cases each.

Summit County Public Health Epidemiologist Joan Hall says West Akron’s total is higher since it includes Ohio Living Rockynol nursing home, where seven residents have died and another 13 are being treated for COVID-19.  But Hudson and Twinsburg are being impacted differently.

“Part of it is about the availability of testing," Hall said. "So when you’re looking at those northern portions of the county, I think a lot of residents were able to go up to the Cleveland area and take advantage of the drive-thru testing that was available there.  So you may have seen more cases that were diagnosed.”

There are also several zip codes without any cases.  Hall says two of those -- in downtown Akron -- have very few residents.  And in the northwest corner of Summit County, three zip codes are less densely populated since they include parts of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

