Summit County Raises Tobacco Purchasing Age to 21

A public health advocate is pleased Summit County has now banned businesses from selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old. The legislation, known as Tobacco 21, lessens the chance for teens to get their hands on popular e-cigarettes, Juuls and other paraphernalia.

The director of population health at Summit County Public Health Cory Kendrick said the use of these products among middle and high school students has resulted in the highest rates of teen tobacco use in years.

High school e-cigarette (vaping) use is at 25%

“By 12th grade, 37.7% of high school kids are currently using e-cigarettes, and 57.2% have tried an e-cigarette by their senior year in high school.”

The legislation takes effect in July. It covers the nine townships in the county. Several cities including Akron, Green, Twinsburg, Norton and Mogadore have already adopted similar legislation, but Stow, Hudson, Cuyahoga Falls and Barberton rejected it.