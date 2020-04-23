Summit County Public Health Unveils Mass Texting Program

    Summit County Public Health will send out coronavirus and COVID-19 related information with the new system to anyone who signs up.
Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the health department expects guidance this week from state officials on how and when they can implement expanded coronavirus testing.

During her weekly update Thursday, she also unveiled a mass texting system to provide instant public health notices for residents. Sign up information is here. Skoda says re-opening Ohio will be a gradual process.

“I don’t have a crystal ball and I have no inside information. But I can tell you that I would say it’s the beginning of a gradual, slow opening," Skoda said. "Because we just don’t have some things in place, like testing, that we would need to have in order to just do a full-swing opening.”

Skoda adds social distancing, wearing masks, and thorough hand-washing for 20 seconds will still be necessary for the foreseeable future.

