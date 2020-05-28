Summit County Public Health Expects More Coronavirus Testing to Be Available

Ohio’s coronavirus testing rate is one of the worst in the country. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the per capita rate is about even with Texas and Kansas, and about one-quarter of Rhode Island’s, which tops the list.

Summit County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Erika Sobolewski says one reason is that testing materials have been in short supply and needed to be used for the people most at-risk. But that’s changing.

Sobolewski on testing in Ohio

“Each week we get more and more tests available. So we’re trying to do this in a very planned manner," she said. "Eventually, the hope is that even if you’re asymptomatic, you’ll be able to be tested. And we see that happening faster and faster – definitely in the next few weeks, hopefully.”

During her weekly conference call, Sobolewski added that Ohio’s “Stay Safe” order is slated to expire tomorrow. Health Commissioner Donna Skoda expects another order of some kind will likely takes its place, but people will need to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The entire Johns Hopkins study is available here.