Summit County Is Preparing to Release Coronavirus Demographic Data

Officials with Summit County Public Health say they’re crunching the data on the county’s 220 plus cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, just more half of the cases are women. There have been 13 deaths, and 51 people are hospitalized.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said epidemiologists plan to release a breakdown of cases by race by the end of this week.

Donna Skoda on Summit County coronavirus data by race

“It is not always collected consistently, and we are clarifying that. We have some preliminary numbers," she said. "We are planning on sending out a release, but we want people to know that we are in the process of clarifying and refining that data to get it as accurate as possible.”

Summit County released data showing that nearly every zip code in the county has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The county is waiting on guidance from the state health department about whether to release the number of cases in each zip code.

Several zip codes do not have any cases listed as of Wednesday, including downtown Akron, Mogadore, Richfield, and Peninsula.