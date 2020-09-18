Summit County Organizations Develop New Partnership Aimed at Reducing Recidivism

    Former felons will be able to earn a Commercial Drivers License to help them secure in demand jobs.
Three local organizations are joining forces to help people who’ve served time behind bars get their life back on track.

The program will help former felons earn a commercial driver’s license from Stark State College.

E.J. Brinson, the leader of Summit County Think Tank Coalition, says the program addresses education and employment, two of the main factors that lead to recidivism.

“We're able to tackle, through this initiative, things that will help prepare individuals to help re-enter society,” Brinson said.

Participants will begin enrolling in the CDL Pathway Program this week.

The groups are also looking at ways to assist felons who have been denied housing with Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority.

