Summit County Moves Polling Locations Due to Coronavirus

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have led Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to order that voting locations in retirement living or senior care facilities be moved for primary election day next Tuesday. The Summit County Board of Elections has released a list of ten locations that have been changed so far. Voters in these precincts will receive a bright orange card in the mail notifying them of the new locations. They include:
- Polling Location 1 Precinct: Akron 1-D
Old Location: Fowler Apartments, 65 Byers Avenue, Akron, 44302
New Location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1361 West Market Street, Akron, 44313
- Polling Location 2 Precinct: Akron 2-C
Old Location: Nimmer Place, 1600 Brittain Road, Akron, 44310
New Location: Forest Hill CLC, 850 Damon Street, Akron, 44310
- Polling Location 3 Precinct: Akron 3-C, 3-G
Old Location: Saferstein Towers II, 585 Diagonal Road, Akron, 44320
New Location: Helen Arnold CLC, 450 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, 44307
- Polling Location 4 Precinct: Akron 3-I
Old Location: Callis Tower, 730 Callis Drive, Akron, 44311
New Location: Leggett CLC, 333 East Thornton Street, Akron, 44311
- Polling Location 5 Precinct: Akron 5-D
Old Location: Lauer Apartments, 666 North Howard Street, Akron, 44310
New Location: Findley CLC, 65 West Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, 44310
- Polling Location 6 Precinct: Akron 5-N
Old Location: Cotter House, 50 Cotter Avenue, Akron 44305
New Location: Mason CLC, 700 East Exchange Street, Akron, 44306
- Polling Location 7 Precinct: Cuyahoga Falls 2-B
Old Location: Sutliff Apartments, 1850 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221
New Location: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th St, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221
- Polling Location 8 Precincts: Hudson 2-B & 2-D
Old Location: Laurel Lake Retirement Community, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson, 44236
New Location: Western Reserve Christian Church, 516 West Streetsboro Street, Hudson, 44236
- Polling Location 9 Precinct: Macedonia H
Old Location: Summit Point, 9633 Valley View Road, Macedonia, 44056
New Location: Western Reserve Grace Church, 1066 East Aurora Road, Macedonia, 44056
- Polling Location 10 Precinct: Sagamore Township G
Old Location: Elmcroft of Sagamore Hills, 997 W. Aurora Road, Northfield, 44067
New Location: Northfield Baptist Church, 311 W. Aurora Road, Northfield, 44067
The Board of Elections is encouraging voters to cast ballots early or by absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot through noon on Saturday, March 14. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 16 to be counted. They can also be dropped off at the Summit County Board of Elections on primary day, March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Board of Elections is located at 470 Grant Street in Akron. Voters can cast ballots during early voting at the Board of Elections. Hours are:
- March 11, 12, 13 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- March 14 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- March 15 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- March 16 8 a.m.-2 p.m.