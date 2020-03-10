Summit County Moves Polling Locations Due to Coronavirus

By 51 minutes ago
  • Voting booth at a polling place
    Voters are being encouraged to cast ballots early or by absentee. Polling locations in retirement villages and senior living communities have been relocated.
    M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have led Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to order that voting locations in retirement living or senior care facilities be moved for primary election day next Tuesday. The Summit County Board of Elections has released a list of ten locations that have been changed so far. Voters in these precincts will receive a bright orange card in the mail notifying them of the new locations. They include:   

  • Polling Location 1  Precinct: Akron 1-D
    Old Location: Fowler Apartments, 65 Byers Avenue, Akron, 44302
    New Location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1361 West Market Street, Akron, 44313
  • Polling Location 2  Precinct: Akron 2-C
    Old Location: Nimmer Place, 1600 Brittain Road, Akron, 44310
    New Location: Forest Hill CLC, 850 Damon Street, Akron, 44310
  • Polling Location 3  Precinct: Akron 3-C, 3-G
    Old Location: Saferstein Towers II, 585 Diagonal Road, Akron, 44320
    New Location: Helen Arnold CLC, 450 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, 44307
  • Polling Location 4  Precinct: Akron 3-I
    Old Location: Callis Tower, 730 Callis Drive, Akron, 44311
    New Location: Leggett CLC, 333 East Thornton Street, Akron, 44311
  • Polling Location 5  Precinct: Akron 5-D
    Old Location: Lauer Apartments, 666 North Howard Street, Akron, 44310
    New Location: Findley CLC, 65 West Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, 44310
  • Polling Location 6  Precinct: Akron 5-N
    Old Location: Cotter House, 50 Cotter Avenue, Akron 44305
    New Location: Mason CLC, 700 East Exchange Street, Akron, 44306
  • Polling Location 7  Precinct: Cuyahoga Falls 2-B
    Old Location: Sutliff Apartments, 1850 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221
    New Location: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th St, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221
  • Polling Location 8  Precincts: Hudson 2-B & 2-D
    Old Location: Laurel Lake Retirement Community, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson, 44236
    New Location: Western Reserve Christian Church, 516 West Streetsboro Street, Hudson, 44236
  • Polling Location 9  Precinct: Macedonia H
    Old Location: Summit Point, 9633 Valley View Road, Macedonia, 44056
    New Location: Western Reserve Grace Church, 1066 East Aurora Road, Macedonia, 44056
  • Polling Location 10  Precinct: Sagamore Township G
    Old Location: Elmcroft of Sagamore Hills, 997 W. Aurora Road, Northfield, 44067
    New Location: Northfield Baptist Church, 311 W. Aurora Road, Northfield, 44067

The Board of Elections is encouraging voters to cast ballots early or by absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot through noon on Saturday, March 14. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 16 to be counted. They can also be dropped off at the Summit County Board of Elections on primary day, March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Board of Elections is located at 470 Grant Street in Akron. Voters can cast ballots during early voting at the Board of Elections. Hours are:

  • March 11, 12, 13  8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • March 14              8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • March 15              1 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • March 16              8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tags: 
Election 2020
Summit County Board of Elections
Ohio primary

Related Content

Election 2020

photo of voters
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Election Officials Put On Alert for Possible Iranian Cyber Attacks

By Jan 9, 2020
a photo of Frank LaRose
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Election officials around the state have been ordered to be on guard for the possibility of a cyber attack from Iran. Ohio's Secretary of State said there's been a spike of suspicious activity happening around the U.S.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said boards of elections are preparing for early presidential primary voting starting next month, and meanwhile there's been an increase in suspicious cyber activity, some of which can be traced back to IP addresses from Iran.