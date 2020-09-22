Summit County Libraries Host National Voter Registration Day Event

It’s National Voter Registration day today and Summit County libraries have set up drive-thrus for people to register.

Local organizations including the League of Women Voters have helped organize the effort. Outdoor tables will also be set up at library locations from 12-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Carol O’Connell is President of the League of Women Voters of Hudson. Her group, as well as OhioVotes, have come together for the first time to encourage registrations.

Carol O'Connell encourages people to be informed about their vote.

“Our biggest push is to have people make a voting plan," O'Connell said. "We’re wanting people to really think through what their voting options are and which one works best for them.”

Absentee ballot request forms will also be available at the libraries.

In the eight years since the designation of National Voter Registration Day, more than 3 million people have registered.

If people are unable to visit one of the library locations, they can visit OHvotes.org to check registration, register to vote and request an absentee ballot.