Summit County Launches New Domestic Violence Intervention Program

  • A photo of the entrance to the Summit County Courthouse.
    A court in Summit County received a grant to add to their domestic violence intervention program
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Summit County has received a grant for a new domestic violence intervention program.

The Achieving Change through Value-based Behavior, or A-C-T-V, program aims to reduce recidivism rates for domestic violence offenders.

Judge Kathryn Michael, presiding judge of the Summit County Domestic Violence Intervention Court, says she's been working to increase access to programs like this since she was elected last year.

"We deal with very high risk individuals, and the idea is to break the cycle of generational domestic violence, so that it benefits the offender’s family, their partners, and so that they don’t continue with their controlling behaviors.”

Michael, court staff and a treatment team will receive training on A-C-T-V in the coming weeks and then decide what to implement from the program after that.

