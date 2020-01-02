Summit County Council Vacancy to be Filled Monday

Summit County council is dealing with a first in the county’s 39-years of charter government. It stems from the resignation of the fifth district councilman.

Former Councilman David Hamilton resigned to become an Akron Municipal Court judge.

The Democratic party tasked with appointing a replacement for the vacated fifth district seat couldn’t because it did not have enough people attend a December 28th meeting. County Council president Jeff Wilhite says it was not the best time. “It was just a perfect storm," Wilhite said. "It happened during a holiday, many people were out of town visiting family. I think that’s probably the key reason they weren’t able to get enough folks there."

That means council has to make the appointment at its organizational meeting Monday, January 6. Assistant county chief of staff Greta Johnson says the winner will have to campaign to keep the seat. "That person then does have to run in the 2020 general election and certainly could be challenged in a primary if there are additional folks who are interested," Johnson said.

Three Democrats have filed to run for the seat in the March primary. They include Rick Cugini of Fairlawn and Bridget Hodoh and Veronica Sims, both of Akron.

Those interested in being appointed to the seat must have lived in District 5 for 30 days. They can email letters of interest and resumes to Council Chief of Staff Mark Potter at mpotter@summitoh.net or deliver them to the Council Office, 7th Floor, 175 S. Main Street, Akron, OH 44308. Only applicants whose letters and resumes are received by 4:00 pm on January 6, 2020, will be considered for appointment.