Summit County Council Considers Commitee to Study Stormwater Management

By Aug 5, 2019
  • Summit County Councilman David Hamilton
    Summit County Council will hear the proposal on a study committee, which would present a report by the end of 2020 on a possible county-wide stormwater management plan.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Summit County Council is slated to hear a plan Monday evening to create a stormwater management study committee. The seven-person group would include County Executive Ilene Shapiro and County Engineer Alan Brubaker.

At-Large Councilman Clair Dickinson says their goal would be to determine how to implement a county-wide stormwater management system.

“What I foresee the commission doing is interviewing different people from cities within Summit County [and] from townships and villages within Summit County.  Interviewing people who have knowledge of how you deal with storm water.  Looking for best practices," Dickinson said.

“There are a number of communities now that have a city-wide stormwater process.  Some of the northern cities actually pay a stormwater management fee to the Northeast Ohio [Regional] Sewer District.”

Dickinson adds that his proposal is more efficient than a previous plan to ask voters whether or not to create the committee as part of the county charter. That plan is not on tonight’s agenda, but could still be added. The deadline for the November ballot is Wednesday.

If the proposal passes this month, Dickinson says the committee could be organized by the end of this year. They would then spend a year conducting research, and present a report by the end of 2020.

