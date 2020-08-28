Summit County Adds Its Own Mask Order In Addition to State Mandate

Summit County Public Health has passed an order mandating that masks be worn in public, even though a statewide order remains in place. Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the county wanted to pass its own order just in case the state order is lifted.

Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda on mask order

“You never know; live in very uncertain times. And we’ve seen orders come and orders go and we’ve seen changes. So we’re always concerned. We wanted to really make sure – with schools opening [and] with venues opening – that we had a mask order in-place. And plus, our board really wanted to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask.”

Skoda says the health department has worked well with the state and with municipalities in Summit County. She does not foresee any issues with Home Rule conflicts due to the new order. Akron passed its own mask ordinance last month.

Loading...