SummaCare of Akron Announces New President

SummaCare announced it is naming William Epling as its new president. He will begin Aug. 3 and will oversee day-to-day operations.

Epling has more than 30 years of experience in the health care delivery and managed care industry. He most recently served as president of EnvisionRx Options, where he was responsible for leading the overall operations and strategy of all business entitites.

In the past, Epling also served as president of WellCare of Ohio Inc. and president and CEO of HomeTown Health Network. At WellCare of Ohio Inc., he launched and developed multiple government sponsored programs for Medicare and Medicaid product lines. At HomeTown Health Network, he grew the number of covered lives from 5,000 to more than 200,000.

Epling has a bachelor's degree in accounting and math from Defiance College.

Bart Hester, the current interim president, will continue at SummaCare as an advisor supporting Epling's transition and other 2020 initiatives.