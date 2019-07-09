Summa Health to Become Subsidiary of Michigan's Beaumont Health

Summa Health has signed a letter of intent to form a strategic partnership with Southfield, Michigan-based Beaumont Health. In a statement, Summa says this signals the beginning of a process to bring the two together under Beaumont Health. Summa would maintain local leadership and a local board.

Summa Health announced last September that it was seeking a partner. It received responses from multiple health care systems in Ohio, Michigan and other states according to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Cliff Deveny.

Deveny said Beaumont understands and supports Summa’s commitment to the communities it serves and will invest in its future growth. “Our board believes Beaumont Health would position our leadership, physicians and employees for continued success and enhance the quality of care provided to our patients in Akron and Northeast Ohio.

Beaumont was formed in 2014 and since then has been strategically focused on regional expansion. This partnership is expected to allow both organizations to continue to invest in local health care and expand programs and services.

The release also states that Summa's insurance product, SummaCare, would be able to expand inton ew markets in Ohio. And Summa's expertise in health insurance contracts and services could benefit Michigan employers.

The two entities would also maximize opportunities for more efficient and effective health care delivery. They also intend to create more opportunities for medical students.

Summa Health is Summit County’s largest employer. Beaumont is Michigan’s largest health care system.