Study Shows Lasting Impact of Legal Aid Services in Northeast Ohio

By 1 hour ago
  • Entrance, Summit County Courthouse
    Legal aid assists those who otherwise would not be able to afford the services of a lawyer.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

A new study released today looks at the lasting effect of legal aid services in certain Northeast Ohio counties.

Steven McGarrity is the Executive Director of Community Legal Aid which covers eight counties including Summit and Portage. He said the study showed their ongoing impact, but also where they could improve.

McGarrity said one way is looking at the connected problems their clients face. For example, they may help a domestic violence victim get away from an abuser, but could ask more questions to help them further.

“But where, what is your housing situation like? Do you need help finding housing? Do you qualify for public housing? Do you need time to move out from your current rental that you were in with the abuser? I mean what is it that we can do to help you stabilize that part of your life?”

An infographic from the study shows the way help in one area can be connected to further stability in another area.
Credit THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY SOLUTIONS

McGarrity said they’ve been tracking data and hearing anecdotes about how they’ve helped clients for years, but they wanted an unbiased look at real effects.

The study is a partnership between Community Legal Aid, the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and the Center for Community Solutions.

Find the full study here.

Tags: 
Community Legal Aid
Legal aid
Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
Center for Community Solutions

Related Content

Eviction? Foreclosure? Akronites Seek Legal Help at Free Clinic

By Mar 23, 2019
photo of Duriya Dhinojwala, Michael Steel
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Housing issues dominated a legal clinic over the weekend in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood, with people seeking free help on how to handle everything from foreclosures to evictions.

The clinic was organized by Community Legal Aid and included more than a dozen attorneys who volunteered their time to work with close to 70 people, mostly from Summit County.

Ohio Could Enforce Work Requirements for Medicaid Expansion

By Brandon Bounds Mar 28, 2019
a photo of protestors in support of Medicaid expansion
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio could soon be imposing work requirements for Medicaid expansion recipients, but a nonprofit law firm thinks it might not be worth it.

If imposed, recipients would have to work at least 20 hours per week, unless they are older than 50 years old, are caregivers, or are disabled.

Steven McGarrity, executive director at Community Legal Aid in Akron, says the law firm is reaching out to residents in eight counties, including Portage and Summit, about the work requirements.

Report Shows Increase in Syringe Programs Across State

By Erin Keller Mar 6, 2019
needle and syringe
PSYCHONAUGHT / COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG

A new report by The Center for Community Solutions shows that programs that get used syringes off the streets in Ohio have more than doubled in the last three years.

Health Planning Chairperson at Community Solutions Melissa Federman said the addition of 10 new syringe service programs across the state is a response to the opioid epidemic.