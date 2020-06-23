Study Finds Teen Vaping Use Can Lead to Acute Lung Injury

A new study by Cleveland Clinic Children’s finds that teens who regularly vape THC are likely to develop a serious condition associated with vaping known as EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.

Since late last year, hospitals have seen a rise in the number of teens and adolescent patients seeking help for acute lung injury not only in Ohio but other parts of the country.

Dr. Fariba Rezaee says teens who vape believe it is safer than smoking, which is part of the problem.

Dr. Rezaee says more than 3,000 people across the country reported problems with EVALI.

“So we had to explain to them that it’s not safer because it was not just coming from our hospitals. They’re coming from all over the country that almost 3,000 people reported problems with this EVALI.

Dr. Rezaee encourages pediatricians to screen and educate patients about the dangers of vaping, including the risk of EVALI.