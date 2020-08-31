Study Finds Common Heart Condition Can be Treated Effectively With a Procedure, Not Drugs

By 21 minutes ago
  • an image of human heart
    Atrial fibrillation causes the heart to beat out of its usual rhythm.
    CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COMPANY

Doctors in Cleveland have found a new way to treat a common heart condition without drugs.

It’s a procedure where veins that lead to the heart are frozen in order to prevent irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation, or Afib.

Dr. Oussama Wazni is the section head for clinical cardiac electrophysiology at the Cleveland Clinic.
Credit CLEVELAND CLINIC

Cleveland Clinic electrophysiologist Dr. Oussama Wazni led a study using two different treatments on people with A-fib who’d never taken medicine for it. One group was medicated the other had an ablation, which uses a catheter with a balloon to freeze tissue in the veins that bring blood to the heart from the lungs. 

“That’s where the triggers of Afib originate,” Wazni said. 

The scar tissue generated puts up a road block to stop the electrical impulse that causes A-fib and maintain the heart’s normal, or sinus, rhythm. 

A year after the procedure: “We found that 75% of patients who had a single ablation remained in sinus rhythm vs 45% of patients who took an anti-arrhythmic drug,” Wazni said. 

He said the study will guide Clinic treatment and could ultimately change current guidelines for treating a-fib.

Tags: 
Cleveland Clinic
atrial

Related Content

Cleveland Clinic Study Shows Pro Football Players Are Five Times More Likely to Get AFib

By Jul 24, 2019
Photo of a football
ELVERT BARNES

A new study by the Cleveland Clinic has found that retired pro football players are five times more likely to experience an irregular heartbeat known as Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib.

Researchers studied 460 retired NFL players and compared them to a control group of more than 900 men.

Dermot Phelan, director of sports cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said 80% of the players studied showed no symptoms.

You Can Monitor Heart Rhythm With A Smartphone, But Should You?

By editor Oct 15, 2016

Digital gizmos can monitor your heart, whether it's a wrist-worn fitness tracker or a smartphone app to help cardiologists analyze diagnostic tests. The question is whether they're going to do your heart any good. The short answer: It depends.

One thing to consider is whether the device is a consumer fitness monitor for tracking heart rate, or if it's a medical device approved by the Food and Drug Administration for detecting potentially dangerous heart rhythm irregularities.