State Tests Inmates at Five Prisons for COVID-19

By 37 minutes ago
  • photo of prison bars
    The state so far has tested 17 inmates at five state prisons.
    WIKIMEDIA

Four of 17 Ohio prison inmates from five facilities are in isolation pending results of COVID-19 tests. Thirteen of the 17 tested had negative results. The state plans to provide a daily update on testing in prisons and youth facilities.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio had asked for those daily numbers. Spokesman Gary Daniels says many people in overcrowded jails and prisons are vulnerable.

“A lot of people incarcerated already have health problems, too – existing health problems and some serious health problems," Daniels said. "And we’re worried about how coronavirus is going to affect them and will affect them."

Daniels said the concern is that COVID-19 could easily spread.

“We practice isolation, social isolation, social distancing. Good luck doing that in a prison or jail environment – it’s very difficult,” Daniels said.

Inmates were tested at the Dayton, Grafton, Lorain and Noble County institutions and the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Visitors were banned at prisons and jails early in the coronavirus crisis.

While some people at higher risk for COVID-19 are being released from jails, DeWine has said there are no plans to release inmates in prisons.

Tags: 
coronavirus
inmates
Ohio prisons

Related Content

Akron Agencies Work to Communicate Coronavirus Information to Immigrants

By Mar 26, 2020
couple in garden
Shane Wynn / Akron Stock

With new coronavirus information coming out daily — in some cases hourly — it’s tough to keep up and keep facts straight. But for the many immigrants living in the Greater Akron area, the challenge is real.

Akron and Cities Across Ohio Are Quiet as the Country Waits for the Coronavirus Peak

By 15 hours ago
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

For the first time in history, people across the country have been directed to stay home.

Schools and daycares have closed. Bars and resturants are shuttered.

Elder care facilities are in lockdown. Businesses have closed their doors to all but the most essential workers.

Groups cannot gather outside homes, and everyone is expected to stay six feet apart.