State Senator Says They Don't Intend to Rush Budget Decisions

It’s almost two weeks into the state’s new budget year, and there’s still no permanent two-year operating budget. Lawmakers from the House and Senate are both defending their versions of the budget, which include big tax changes and new programs dealing with the opioid crisis, children’s initiatives and the environment.

Budget update

Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville) is on the six-member conference committee. He said nothing has shut down in state government under the temporary budget that expires July 17, as spending is staying at current levels, but new projects and programs aren’t starting. And he hints Representatives and Senators are holding firm on their chamber’s spending plans.

“We don’t want to have to extend beyond 17 days if we can well avoid it. However, we’re also not going to rush to make bad decisions either.”

Gov. Mike DeWine says both budgets are good ones, and that he’s talked to the House Speaker and Senate President, but says he’s not getting involved in the negotiations beyond that.

The budget delay is impacting the tuition processes of several Ohio public universities.

Kent State students awaiting tuition bills for the fall semester received an email this week saying the process will be pushed back. At Cleveland State, spokesman William Dube said the university is “awaiting a final decision from the state prior to sending tuition bills to students.”

The University of Akron, which finalized fall tuition rates in April, is not facing delays.