State Senate Delays Vote on Photo ID Requirement for SNAP Recipients

By 1 hour ago
  • a photo of of a SNAP sign
    SNAP sign at a store
    JONATHAN WEISS / SHUTTERSTOCK

The Senate had a last-minute change of heart on a bill that would've created more hurdles for people to access resources through food stamps also known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The bill that would have required SNAP cards to include a photo ID was tabled until the new year.

Senate Republican Leadership said there were too many questions and concerns still lingering on the bill.

Advocates for the poor, including Lisa Hamler-Fugitt of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said the photo requirement on cards would've created an expensive program for the state.

"This bill is $15 million in taxpayer money that is chasing a problem that doesn't exist. And I think that in this holiday season, some reasonable minds, and heads, and hearts decided that this was not the right time."

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), said they delayed a vote on the bill because of the concerns brought up by food banks and other advocates. One specific concern is that of the 17 states that have tried to implement a similar requirement, 16 have abandoned the program. Massachusetts, the remaining state, has suspended implementation.

"So we're gonna look at what those states did and how this bill compares to those. My understanding is that our bill would've been different and more functional."

He said he believes they can make changes and pass the bill next year.

