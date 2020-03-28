State Seeks Supplies and FDA Approval of Breakthrough Process to Reuse Surgical Masks

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held up a cardboard chart during his briefing Saturday. The low-tech visual, he said, was due to an illness among the behind-the-scenes crew that allows the daily briefing to be televised. DeWine said they were relieved to learn that the individual, hospitalized with pneumonia, tested negative for COVID-19.

But cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the state, up to 1,406 according to the state health department with 25 fatalities due to the coronavirus. More than 340 people remain in the hospital.

The state continues to prepare for a surge of cases. Gov. Mike DeWine announced what he called a breakthrough that could help Ohio's healthcare system, as well as other states hard hit like New York and Washington. Battelle Labs in Columbus has developed a process to sterilize surgical masks multiple times for reuse. The process has the capacity to sterilize 160,000 masks a day, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves. Gov. DeWine says they've been on the phone seeking approval and he made a public appeal during his briefing. "Please do this. It really is truly a matter of life and death. We need to protect our people who are risking their lives every single day."

The top ten list Gov. DeWine held up at the start of the briefing included items in short supply that he invited any Ohioan to donate. That includes surgical gowns, gloves, face shields, isolation gowns and several other things. People who have these items are urged to email together@gov.ohio.gov to find out how to contribute.

The Governor and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton also urged private labs conducting COVID-19 tests, including LabCorps and Quest Laboratories, to submit the results of their testing. "It's a matter of life and death so we can act upon that information for patients and everyone else," DeWine said.

The governor also said he signed an order last night requiring that his team of state employees inspect every contractor currently working for the state to ensure they're abiding by best practices outline in previous state orders to keep workers safe.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state has signed onto the unemployment compensation that will be provided in the federal relief act. State workers will be able to apply for the those benefits as soon as the state acquires the technology necessary. It will not be ready Monday. "We have engaged the private sector to help the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services build the system out as quickly as we can so you can get on their and enroll," he said. He indicated, regardless of when people apply, benefits will be awarded retroactively to January 27 and 39 weeks of aid will be available.

Husted also said the state has hired 100 people to man the phone lines for unemployment and has expanded the hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. weekdays. For the first time the agency took calls Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. He again encouraged people to use unemployment.ohio.gov. "We've expanded the website capacity by twenty times," he said.

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and much has happened over the last few weeks: