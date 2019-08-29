State Representative Seeks Documents from Lorain Schools CEO

    Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) speaks in support of HB 154, his bipartisan legislation to end school takeovers and restore local control.
A state representative is joining the call for the state-appointed CEO of Lorain City Schools to be more transparent.

In a letter to David Hardy, Amherst Democrat Joe Miller requested financial documents, contracts and administrator evaluations.

Hardy was appointed to the post under the provisions of House Bill 70. Passed in 2015 it allowed for the state to take control of three failing school districts; Lorain, East Cleveland and Youngstown.

Miller says the bill doesn’t give districts the help they need.

“We need that leadership, we need that language and we need the opportunity for local school districts to be given the resources to be successful.”

Miller introduced a bill to restore local control to the three districts which is awaiting consideration in the State Senate.

Hardy and the school board have been at odds over the resignation of the district treasurer. The school board filed suit. Earlier this week, Hardy sent a letter warning teachers and staff they may not be paid if  he was unable to hire a new treasurer. 

Lorain School Board President Responds to Letter Sent by District CEO

The president of the Lorain school board said there’s no risk that employees will not be paid. Mark Ballard responded to comments from the district's CEO David Hardy. Hardy wrote staff saying a restraining order from the school board would prevent him from hiring a new treasurer to handle payroll. Ballard called Hardy an "unqualified dictator."

“First of all, we know state law is never going to allow teachers who are doing their job to not get paid, or public employees not to get paid. So that was a false narrative that he put out.”