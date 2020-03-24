State Releases More Data on COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Cases Exceed 500

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio's top health official had a mix of good and bad news at Tuesday's press conference.

Ohio has confirmed 564 COVID-19 cases in the state and eight deaths — two more than Monday. Deaths have occurred in Stark, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lucas, Franklin, and Gallia Counties.

DeWine said although he never wants to see the numbers rise, it's expected. But Ohio is on the right track and is preparing for that surge, he said.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton released some new numbers to public Tuesday that shed some hope during the pandemic.

She said hospital capacity has increased ever since the state ordered a stop to elective surgeries last week. Hospitals are now at 60% capacity. Last week it was at 75%.

Acton said the goal is 50%. The big picture is to make the hospital system one giant Intensive Care Unit.

"What you are doing by stopping the spread is absolutely taking the pressure off our health care system," Acton said.

"We are on the right track," DeWine added.

Currently, there are 145 hospitalizations. Acton gave the following statistics:

25 of them are from long-term care facilities

16% are health care workers

11% (62 people) are in the Intensive Care Unit

As for personal protective equipment for health care workers, Acton said she received a limited shipment from the federal goverment, and it has been distributed. Most of it has gone to hard-hit areas, like Cuyahoga County, which has 167 cases.

DeWine and Acton are asking any businesses not using equipment like gloves to donate them to local health departments and hospitals.

DeWine added that within a 24-hour period, 36 gloves are used to care for one patient in intensive care.

"Our commitment is to get them the gear they need in a timely matter," Acton said.

Today is the first day Ohio is under a stay-at-home order, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he received questions from individuals and businesses confused about the extent of the order. His advice: go to coronavirus.ohio.gov and interpret the order as best as you can. He said don't call law enforcement or local health officials to ask how the order applies to them unless it's urgent.

As for businesses, "You do not need a letter or certification or clearance that you have to have with you" to show you are essential, Husted said. What matters is that businesses and employees rationalize how the order applies to them in case they are questioned by offcials.

Husted also asked essential businesses to follow safety measures because it's likely they'll be caught if they don't.

DeWine spent part of the time addressing questions about his reaction to President Donald Trump's press briefing Monday. Trump said he wants the economy up and running in the next two weeks.

Although DeWine said their heads may be in the right place, the focus should be on the people first.

"The truth is that protecting people and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive," DeWine said. "In fact, one depends upon the other. The fact is that we save our economy by first saving lives. And we have to do it in that order."

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks: