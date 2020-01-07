State Panel Reviewing GPS Monitoring After Convicted Criminals Are Released

A state panel is reviewing a report that takes a deep dive into GPS monitoring of convicted criminals recently released from prison. They're studying whether Ohio should expand the use of electronic monitoring through probation.

DeWine requested the group review GPS monitoring to see if it would improve public safety.

Gov. Mike DeWine requested a working group to look into the possibility of the state expanding GPS monitoring, to see if that would reduce recidivism and improve public safety.

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say the results are mixed. And their report concludes there is limited evidence to suggest that the widespread use of GPS will accomplish those goals.

The report listed several advantages to electronic monitoring, saying it can hold offenders accountable and promote public safety. However, it also named concerns such as potential for technical difficulties and keeping low-risk offenders in the criminal justice system.

The working group is expected to have its recommendations for DeWine by the end of the month.