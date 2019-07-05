State of Ohio Aims to Tighten Cybersecurity By Working With Local Governments and Schools

    With the help from the state of Ohio, cybersecurity for city and county governments and school district throughout the state could be increased.
The state is starting a new program with local governments and school districts to improve cybersecurity throughout Ohio. The goal is to enhance every digital network no matter the size of the agency.

Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services will lead a team of experts to work with different counties, cities, and school districts around the state to tighten their cybersecurity.

The goal is to teach best practices and help every entity tap into financial resources.

DAS Director Matt Damschroder said when it comes to cybersecurity, every level of government needs to be prepared to protect crucial data and other information.

“All of us have the responsibility for making sure those systems are secure because if there is a problem, it impacts the ability of a public servant to provide services to the public,” he said.

The program is part of a nationwide effort from the National Governors Association.

He has over 25 years of experience in technology as a project management specialist. His background includes work as the Cyber Security Program Manager for FirstEnergy’s Nuclear division and in roles at Progressive Insurance and Shearer’s Foods.