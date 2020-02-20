State Likely to Expand Use of Facial Recognition Technology

A task force studying the use of facial recognition for law enforcement found no wrongdoing in the way the state was handling that system. And an upgrade and expansion of the system is now likely.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says law enforcement has access to driver’s licenses photos. But he says they aren’t good quality, so he wants the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to turn over new ones. And Yost says drivers voluntarily agreed to that when they got a driver’s license.

“They need to weigh their concerns against that reality. Everything is a tradeoff.”

Yost says his office is in the process of evaluating recommendations made by the task force to protect against misuse of the system and will likely incorporate some of them.

