State Lawmaker Is Attempting to Prohibit Plastic Bag Bans

By 48 minutes ago
  • a photo of Plastic Bags
    Lang said the ban will target the taxing behind these bans
    DAIZUOXIN / SHUTTERSTOCK

Cuyahoga County and Columbus voted to prohibit plastic bags at retailers, with fees or fines for those that violate the bans. A state lawmaker wants to outlaw the bans by targeting those fees.

Republican Rep. George Lang says this isn’t about the environment, but it's about the many taxing jurisdictions in Ohio.

“We are just stopping the ability to tax,” he said.

Lang says banning bans and their fees ensures what he calls “commerce uniformity for auxiliary containers,” so retailers, restaurants and manufacturers know what to expect statewide. And he says it will stop the flow of people who have moved out or left Ohio.

“The data is so empirical that we are getting our asses kicked by other pro-business friendly states. We’re the fifth-most left state in the nation,” he said.

Lang says he has two legal opinions that say banning local bans is not a violation of home rule, so he thinks if it passes it will be upheld as constitutional.

Tags: 
plastic bags
ban
Cuyahoga County
Columbus
Rep. George Lang

Related Content

The single-use plastic pollution problem

By Danielle Chiriguayo Apr 22, 2019

How much plastic did you use today?

Since the 1950s, more than 9.1 billion tons of plastic has been produced. In 2015 alone, production came to roughly 448 million tons. In an effort to curb plastic use, some states are tackling the issue by banning or limiting certain plastic products, including single-use plastic items.

Are Plastic Bag Bans Garbage?

By editor Apr 9, 2019

Editor's note: This is an excerpt of Planet Money's newsletter. You can sign up here.