State Launches New Web Portal For 'Opportunity Zones'

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
    Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at the Opportunity Zones Showcase in Columbus, where he unveiled the marketing platform for opportunity zones to share details on places and projects available for investment.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state has launched a new portal for its 320 opportunity zones, so those economically distressed communities can showcase projects to potential investors. 

The 2017 federal tax law put more incentives into investing in low-income rural areas and struggling urban neighborhoods. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the next step was finding a way for communities, project managers and investors to connect. And he said this portal at opportunityzones.ohio.gov is a one-stop shop rather than a collection of websites.

“Why don’t we all make this open source? They can put whatever they want to sell themselves, but it also serves as a central collection point," he said.

The state provides a 10% non-refundable income tax credit for investment in opportunity zones, which must stay in place for 10 years. But investors can get a break on federal capital gains taxes and pay no taxes on appreciation of investments in the zone.

Columbiana County Location Is Nominated to be an Opportunity Zone

By Mar 28, 2018
Pier 48, intermodal transportation loading facility
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

A financially struggling part of Wellsville, where Columbiana County’s Port Authority has already organized upwards of $30 million in investments for an intermodal shipping hub, may become a national Opportunity Zone. 

Opportunity zones are part of the tax overhaul Congress passed last year.  They allow for federal tax incentives for private investment in struggling communities --especially areas with unrealized development potential.

Cuyahoga County Won Dozens Of Opportunity Zones. Now What?

By Nick Castele Dec 10, 2018

This year, when the U.S. Treasury Department selected “opportunity zones”—those higher-poverty census tracts in which financiers will be able to claim tax breaks in exchange for investment—an unlikely Cleveland Heights neighborhood made the cut.

Other zones in Northeast Ohio are home to major employers, commercial districts, industrial land or hot real estate markets adjacent to lower-income neighborhoods.

Carson Promotes Tax Break Program in Columbus

By Nick Evans Sep 7, 2018
Dr. Ben Carson's official portrait.
U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Columbus Friday to promote a federal tax break program known as "Opportunity Zones." 

Secretary Carson toured Lakeisha Terry’s home in the Milo Grogan neighborhood.  She moved in about a month ago thanks to the low income housing tax credit, and Carson believes the area’s Opportunity Zone designation will draw more investment.

“Now here’s an opportunity to take some of those unrealized capital gains, plow them back into the areas that have been economically deprived,” Carson said, “and—why can’t everybody thrive?”