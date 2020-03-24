State Jobless Filings Will Be Released Weekly, Not Daily, As Feds Demand

By 8 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik
Originally published on March 24, 2020 4:48 pm

The numbers of Ohioans filing for unemployment benefits are rising daily – so many that the state’s unemployment website was having trouble handling them. And the state is now clarifying why it will no longer do daily releases about how many people are filing jobless claims.

For the first few days of shutdowns related to coronavirus, the state was releasing unemployment claims filings daily, as they soared from around 562 on March 8 to more than 28,000 on March 19.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he’s frustrated that those numbers will now be released weekly.

“I believe that we should be allowed to release it on a daily basis, but that’s what they asked for, and we have to collaborate, we have to work together.”

139,468 Ohioans filed for unemployment in the first five days of last week (from March 15 to March 19). That compares to 4,815 in same first five days the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor sent a letter telling states to hold unemployment claims filings until national data is released on Thursday mornings, saying it’s monitored closely by policy makers and financial markets.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Ohio unemployment
layoffs
Ohio jobless rates

Related Content

Ohio Bars and Restaurants to Shut Down, DeWine to Sign Order to Help Unemployed Amid Pandemic

By Mar 15, 2020
a photo of Gov Mike DeWine
WBNS-TV

Restaurants and bars across the state shut down Sunday night under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

DeWine will also sign an executive order to help the unemployed affected by the pandemic. The order will change Ohio's unemployment law to enable workers who do not have paid-leave benefits to access unemployment benefits.

There is currently a one-week delay for people awaiting unemployment benefits. This order will waive that delay and will be effective immediately. For more details, click here

Filings For Unemployment Benefits Rise As Coronavirus Hits Job Market

By & Mar 19, 2020

Updated at 10:13 a.m. ET

New claims for unemployment benefits climbed to 281,000 last week as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and left people out of work, the Labor Department said Thursday. It was the highest level since Sept. 2, 2017, when they totaled 299,000.

Ohio's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets

By Mar 20, 2020

It probably comes as no surprise that unemployment claims in Ohio have skyrocketed this week as businesses continue to temporarily close and lay off workers to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

Unemployment Websites Are Crashing Across The Country

By Mar 18, 2020

While some states are getting deluged with so many unemployment claims their computers are crashing, President Trump continues to downplay the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy.

Trump dismissed a worst-case scenario described by his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in which U.S. unemployment could soar as high as 20%.

"We're no way near it," Trump said.